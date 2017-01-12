Canfield couple sue over failed land deal

A Canfield couple with plans to build a new Dairy Queen in Columbiana has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the property, Nelson J. Witmer of Salem and the Witmer Land Development Ltd. Raymond and Christine Smith, owners of ZAAC Development LLC, allege in the case filed Friday in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court that they had an agreement with Witmer to purchase a 200- by 200-foot parcel of property off state Route 14. Reportedly, the deal was made on Oct. 11, 2016 to purchase the property for $55,000. However, between then and Nov. 7, Witmer reportedly told the Smiths the agreement was being written by his attorney and part of the reason for the delay was the need for a survey and legal description.

