Board to seek outside counsel
Columbiana County commissioners have taken action to explore hiring a private law firm to represent them in the funding dispute lawsuit filed by the county Veterans Services Commission. Commissioners on Friday authorized board President Mike Halleck to begin consulting with outside attorneys to represent them in regard to cases that create potential conflicts of interest for the county prosecutor's office.
Morning Journal.
