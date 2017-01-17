Board delays decision on sewer extension

Saturday Jan 14

The city Utilities Commission opted to delay a decision another month on the proposed Snyder Road sewer line extension to see if American Standard gives an answer on a request for an easement and what borrowing options are available to fund the project. The commission learned Thursday that the project again failed to receive any grant funding or zero percent 20-year loan from the Ohio Public Works Commission, prompting a staff recommendation to borrow $3 million for a 20-year loan to construct the line if the easement is granted, while commercial interest rates are still relatively low.

Salem, OH

