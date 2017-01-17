Board delays decision on sewer extension
The city Utilities Commission opted to delay a decision another month on the proposed Snyder Road sewer line extension to see if American Standard gives an answer on a request for an easement and what borrowing options are available to fund the project. The commission learned Thursday that the project again failed to receive any grant funding or zero percent 20-year loan from the Ohio Public Works Commission, prompting a staff recommendation to borrow $3 million for a 20-year loan to construct the line if the easement is granted, while commercial interest rates are still relatively low.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC