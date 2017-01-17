Applications due for Salem High Athletic Hall of Fame
Now through Feb. 5, the Salem High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be accepting nominations for the Class of 2017. The Class of 2017 will be announced in the first part of May with the Induction Dinner and Ceremony set for Aug. 24. - Athletes must have been an outstanding performer or record holder while representing Salem High School in a school-sanctioned sport.
