54 homes razed by land bank program to date
Fifty-four homes have been demolished to date under Columbiana County's land bank program, with another 16 scheduled to be razed in the coming month. This update was provided at the recent meeting of the land bank board by Robert Ritchey, land bank coordinator for the county development department, which administers the program.
