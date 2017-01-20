2016: Salem council focused on safety

2016: Salem council focused on safety

Sunday Jan 1 Read more: Salem News

Action by Salem City Council last year ranged from routine budgeting, buying and selling to railing against clandestine drug labs, vicious dogs, and rough streets, all for the safety of the citizens. During a recent council meeting, Councilman Geoff Goll, who just completed his first year, commented about how much work occurred in 2016 and that he was proud of what had occurred.

