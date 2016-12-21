Salem Trading Post opens
Selling just about anything, the Salem Trading Post opened six weeks ago at 421 E. State St., and owner Rod Herron said purchases he makes from wholesalers move fast. Much of the merchandise comes from his business partner, Dan Gallagher's North Jackson auction center, and Herron added live, weekly, QVC-type webcasts that not only draw attention to the merchadise but to the Salem businesses that he highlights each week at the Salem Trading Post on his Facebook site.
