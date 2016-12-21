Salem spending to decline $100K

Salem spending to decline $100K

Thursday Dec 22

City council recently approved next year's appropriations, budgeting $100,000 less for spending in the general fund than what had been budgeted last year for 2016. City Auditor Betty Brothers attributed the reduction to a lower administrative expense because there's no plan at the moment to transfer any money from that line item to capital improvements as part of the budget.

