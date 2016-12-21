Salem Library plans upper level renovations in 2017
In a photo taken earlier this fall, Salem Library Director Brad Stephens watches as Brian Horst of Horst Masonry builds one of the brick columns now seen lining the library parking lot along East Pershing Street with wrought iron fencing, matching the brick columns and wrought iron fencing directly across the street at Reilly Stadium. A much bigger project to renovate the upper level of the 111-year-old library starts in January SALEM -Salem Public Library officials plan to kick off the new year by updating the old, with Director Brad Stephens announcing a $250,000 project to renovate the upper level of the 111-year-old two-story structure.
