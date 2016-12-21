Port Authority repairing roof on Leetonia industrial building

The nearly $29,000 being spent on roof repairs to an industrial building in Leetonia owned by the Columbiana County Port Authority may be the first of many capital improvement projects undertaken in the coming years by the port authority. The port authority board acted at this past week's meeting to approve CEO Penny Traina's decision to sign a contract with Eichler Construction of Salem for repair of the 4,000-square-foot roof over the loading dock of the building on Cherry Fork Avenue in Leetonia for $28,750.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.