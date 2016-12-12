Pizza Hut serving today's Banquet in Salem
The Banquet in Salem will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Salem Memorial Building, 785 E. State St. The meal will be sponsored by Pizza Hut. The menu offers pizza, salad, soup, fresh vegetables and fruit and dessert.
