Nestic: - S - It's been an honor to serve'
The time clock for Salem City Council members to replace former First Ward Councilman Dave Nestic started ticking today, giving them 30 days to fill the unexpired term. Nestic submitted his official letter of resignation to Council President K. Bret Apple on Friday and made it effective at the close of business on Saturday, the last day of 2016.
