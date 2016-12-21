More renovations planned for Salem Public Library
Salem Public Library officials plan to kick off the new year by updating the old, with Director Brad Stephens announcing a $250,000 project to renovate the upper level of the 111-year-old two-story structure. "We need to redesign the space, which is exciting, but we still want to preserve the historic character of the building," Planning for the renovation began two years ago as part of the larger facilities management plan to keep the building in good shape.
