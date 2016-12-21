Mayor to offer new dispatch compromise
City council's Finance Committee will discuss next year's budget again during a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, when Mayor John Berlin plans to present a compromise proposal for paying part-time police dispatchers. Berlin said it wouldn't be appropriate to reveal the details until the proposal is presented to the committee, but said it's a cross between his original plan for a wage increase and what was approved and recommended by the Committee of the Whole last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec 4
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC