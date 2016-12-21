Mayor to offer new dispatch compromise

City council's Finance Committee will discuss next year's budget again during a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, when Mayor John Berlin plans to present a compromise proposal for paying part-time police dispatchers. Berlin said it wouldn't be appropriate to reveal the details until the proposal is presented to the committee, but said it's a cross between his original plan for a wage increase and what was approved and recommended by the Committee of the Whole last week.

