Man guilty in Salem shooting
A Columbiana County Common Pleas jury found Vincent Perry, 23, of Youngstown guilty this week of three charges, including felonious assault for shooting another man through the forearm at the Lexington Apartments in Salem in August of 2015. Following two days of testimony and closing arguments, the jury quickly returned three guilty verdicts against Perry, who is also known as Boog-E and Peso.
