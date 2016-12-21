Man gets 10 years in Salem shooting

Man gets 10 years in Salem shooting

Sunday Dec 25

Although he was convicted by a Columbiana County Common Pleas Court jury earlier in December, Vincent Perry remained unconvinced at sentencing of his own guilt in regards to a shooting incident in Salem. Judge C. Ashley Pike sentenced Perry to 10 years in prison, a year more than was being requested by Assistant County Prosecutor Tammie Riley Jones.

