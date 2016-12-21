Goshen trustee Beeson hurt in Canfield crash
Two Canfield city workers were injured Wednesday afternoon when they were hit by a car while working on a waterline break on Fairground Boulevard. The men were identified by the paper's news partner, WKBN 27 First News, as Todd Beeson of the Salem area and Anthony Snovak of Boardman.
