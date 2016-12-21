Dispatch pay plan revised again

There's a new proposal coming to city council on how to pay police dispatchers, this time starting at $13 per hour, with increases of 6 percent each after probation, after one year, after the second year and after the third year, topping out at $16.45 per hour. The Finance Committee of city council agreed Monday to forward the proposal made by Mayor John Berlin as part of the wage ordinance for non-bargaining employees, including a requirement for the new 911 certification.

