Contractors may find paperwork too daunting
The county health board is wondering if the amount of required paperwork through the Environmental Protection Agency is turning away potential bidders for septic projects. The board was disappointed with the low number of bids received for the 2017 projects that will be funded through the 2016 allocation of the Water Pollution Control Loan Fund program, which the county uses to assist low-income families make the necessary improvements to their septic systems.
