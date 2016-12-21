Columbiana County Municipal
In Columbiana County Municipal Court,Deanna M. Lodge, 39, Southeast Boulevard, Salem, was fined $150, sentenced four days jail and placed on two years probation for persistent disorderly conduct. Robert L. Wright Jr., 39, Commerce Street, Wellsville, was fined $300, sentenced 100 days jail with credit for 16 days served, placed on two years probation and required 30 hours community service for assault, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
