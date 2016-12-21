In Columbiana County Municipal Court,Deanna M. Lodge, 39, Southeast Boulevard, Salem, was fined $150, sentenced four days jail and placed on two years probation for persistent disorderly conduct. Robert L. Wright Jr., 39, Commerce Street, Wellsville, was fined $300, sentenced 100 days jail with credit for 16 days served, placed on two years probation and required 30 hours community service for assault, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.