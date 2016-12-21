Columbiana County Municipal
In Columbiana County Municipal Court, Monica S. Cosma, 40, Bricker Farms Lane, Salem, was fined $100 for failure to file taxes. A Jan. 9 pretrial was set for Alfred J. Black Jr., 32, South Lincoln Avenue, Salem, charged with theft, criminal damaging and criminal trespass.
