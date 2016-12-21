Akron man sentenced two years after guilty plea
A young Akron man who has had a receiving stolen property case pending in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court since 2014 was finally sentenced on Monday when he appeared while in custody. Dacious D. Coles, 20, Akron, pleaded guilty in July 2015 to the two counts of receiving stolen property, but then did not appear for sentencing on Aug. 14, 2015 as he was scheduled.
