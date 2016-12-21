across - sour - scommunities
The Banquet in Salem will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Memorial Building, 785 E. State St. Next week's sponsor is Friends of the Banquet. The menu offers chicken noodle soup, meat loaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, applesauce, fresh vegetables and fruit, and ice cream sundaes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec 4
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC