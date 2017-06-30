Richard Sawin, 81
Mr. Richard A. Sawin, 81, formerly of Wakefield and Lynnfield, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2017, with his family by his side at The Kaplan Family Hospice Home in Danvers. He was the devoted and loving father of Deborah A. Sawin of Somerville, Richard A. Sawin, Jr. of Boston, and Linda A. Jones and her husband Bradley H. Jones, Jr. of North Reading.
