Cop: Woman nabbed for drugs demands them back, is rearrested
This booking photograph released Wednesday, July 12, 2017, by the Salem Police Department shows Emily Morin, of Concord, N.H., arrested twice Monday in Salem. Police said Morin was out on bail following a drug possession arrest, but returned to the police station hours later demanding the drug's return and was arrested on another charge.
