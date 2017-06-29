Signup set for Lions golf
The golf tournament will be held at Campbell's Scottish Highlands Golf Course in Salem, New Hampshire, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The ball drop will be held at Strongwater Farm in Tewksbury, beginning at 7 p.m. "The Lions is a good organization. We do a lot for charity and in town too," said Al Hubbard, who will begin serving as the club's president in July.
