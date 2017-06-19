Salem woman found guilty of sex traff...

Salem woman found guilty of sex trafficking, prostitution

SALEM, Mass. - A Salem, N.H., woman, who ran a massage parlor for men in Lawrence, Mass., was found guilty Monday of sex trafficking, prostitution and photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

