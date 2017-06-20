N.H. woman found guilty of running pr...

N.H. woman found guilty of running prostitution operation out of spa

Tuesday Jun 20

A New Hampshire woman was convicted Monday of running a human trafficking operation out of the Day Spa for Gentlemen in Lawrence, officials said. Lori Barron, 54, of Salem, N.H., who was arrested in 2013, was found guilty of recruiting young women to work as prostitutes at the massage parlor, according to the Essex district attorney's office.

