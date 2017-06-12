Man sentenced for 2016 UNH stabbing
Because of the defendant's character and the lack of clarity of the facts regarding the incident, a man who pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree assault charges in Strafford County Superior Court on Monday was sentenced to a year in county jail and is eligible for work release in 60 days. Strafford County Superior Court Judge Mark Howard also sentenced Matthew Gibbons to a suspended state prison sentence of 3½-7 years in prison for stabbing Dean Skelley twice at an apartment complex on Feb. 20, 2016.
