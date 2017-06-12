Man sentenced for 2016 UNH stabbing

Man sentenced for 2016 UNH stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Because of the defendant's character and the lack of clarity of the facts regarding the incident, a man who pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree assault charges in Strafford County Superior Court on Monday was sentenced to a year in county jail and is eligible for work release in 60 days. Strafford County Superior Court Judge Mark Howard also sentenced Matthew Gibbons to a suspended state prison sentence of 3½-7 years in prison for stabbing Dean Skelley twice at an apartment complex on Feb. 20, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Raw sewage Jun 6 Kathy277 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Derry Jun 2 VictorOrians 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Plaistow May 22 VictorOrians 1
News Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08) May '17 mr truth 84
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Apr '17 LiamPlanter 2
Dr Jerry Rind - is a disgusting sexist pig Apr '17 Disgusted 1
News Asbestos training-school operator to serve time... (Sep '11) Dec '16 in country club 5
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Rockingham County was issued at June 11 at 9:29AM EDT

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Salem, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,834 • Total comments across all topics: 281,711,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC