Man sentenced for 2016 UNH stabbing

Because of the defendant's character and the lack of clarity of the facts regarding the incident, a man who pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree assault charges in Strafford County Superior Court on Monday was sentenced to a year in county jail and is eligible for work release in 60 days. Strafford County Superior Court Judge Mark Howard also sentenced Matthew Gibbons to a suspended state prison sentence of 3½-7 years in prison for stabbing Dean Skelley twice at an apartment complex on Feb. 20, 2016.

