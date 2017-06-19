Lawmakers strike deal to add full-day kindergarten funded by Keno

Twelve years after his father was brutally murdered, Jack Reid Jr. stood in a courtroom Wednesday as the victim of another crime - a violent home invasion last year in which a man barged into... - Dr. Joanne Mather Conroy has been named president and CEO of Dartmouth-Hitchcock and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system, it was announced... When the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.