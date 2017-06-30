EJL Wireless Research Reports Global Enterprise Small Cells Hit Record Shipments in 2016
SALEM, NH, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global enterprise in-building wireless BTS/controller-based small cell shipments increased by 150% in 2016 to record unit volumes, according to the latest report from EJL Wireless Research titled "Global In-Building Wireless BTS/Controller-based Small Cells Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2021 1st Edition." "Strong market demand in 2016 allowed the market to reach the 1 million units level for the first time," says founder and President, Earl Lum.
