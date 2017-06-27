$1,500 per month rent negotiated for ...

$1,500 per month rent negotiated for new cell tower in Salem

Friday Jun 23

A new cell tower proposed for the town could bring in more than $1,000 a month. Town Manager Leon Goodwin was able to negotiate a contract with Blue Sky Tower Partners, who will pay $1,500 to install their tower on North Broadway.

