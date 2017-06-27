$1,500 per month rent negotiated for new cell tower in Salem
A new cell tower proposed for the town could bring in more than $1,000 a month. Town Manager Leon Goodwin was able to negotiate a contract with Blue Sky Tower Partners, who will pay $1,500 to install their tower on North Broadway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selectmen soliciting yes votes outside town hall
|Jun 24
|Martha steward
|1
|State suspends 200-plus EMTs in certification s... (Jun '10)
|Jun 15
|Scratch
|178
|Raw sewage
|Jun 6
|Kathy277
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Derry
|Jun 2
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Plaistow
|May '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08)
|May '17
|mr truth
|84
|Asbestos training-school operator to serve time... (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|in country club
|5
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC