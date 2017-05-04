Remember when - Cathay Garden?

Remember when - Cathay Garden?

Although 35 plus years ago, I can still remember the smell of burnt wood and walking through the black water in the parking lot of Cathay Garden, when I visited the scene the next day with my Father. It was no secret a few of my family members often frequented the Garden.

