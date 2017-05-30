Harwin's cabling facility at Salem, New Hampshire addresses the space and avionics markets with prototyping, and electrical and mechanical testing of both cable and wire harnesses and coaxial cable assemblies. These markets are a big focus for Harwin with hi-rel connector ranges, in particular, the 1.25mm pitch Gecko interconnect, which has been specified on multiple programmes from satellites and CubeSats to mission and safety-critical aircraft control systems.
