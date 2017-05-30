Harwin%20increases%20investment%20in%...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Electronics Weekly

Harwin's cabling facility at Salem, New Hampshire addresses the space and avionics markets with prototyping, and electrical and mechanical testing of both cable and wire harnesses and coaxial cable assemblies. These markets are a big focus for Harwin with hi-rel connector ranges, in particular, the 1.25mm pitch Gecko interconnect, which has been specified on multiple programmes from satellites and CubeSats to mission and safety-critical aircraft control systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electronics Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Plaistow May 22 VictorOrians 1
News Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08) May '17 mr truth 84
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Apr '17 LiamPlanter 2
Dr Jerry Rind - is a disgusting sexist pig Apr '17 Disgusted 1
Fathers Rights in NH (May '07) Mar '17 Bankswellman 17
News Asbestos training-school operator to serve time... (Sep '11) Dec '16 in country club 5
News NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09) Dec '16 whyte boyyyyyyyyy 97
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Salem, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,725 • Total comments across all topics: 281,457,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC