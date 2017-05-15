Gamma Medica And Announce The Availab...

Gamma Medica And Announce The Availability Of LumaGEM Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI) Machine

The first MBI machine in Michigan specifically designed for women with dense breast tissue and those that have a higher risk of breast cancer WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. & SALEM, N.H.-- -- Gamma Medica , a leader in molecular breast imaging technology, today announced that the Henry Ford Cancer Institute has installed Gamma Medica's LumaGEMA Molecular Breast Imaging system, which is the first MBI machine in Michigan.

