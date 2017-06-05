EMS parent company bankrupt NEW

While more than half of Eastern Mountain Sports locations across New England may be closing in the future, Peterborough's location isn't currently on the chopping block, according to court filings. Eastern Outfitters, the parent company for Eastern Mountain Sports, as well as Bob's Stores, is seeking to close 48 of its stores across the region - 27 of 51 EMS stores and 21 of 35 Bob's Store's locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.