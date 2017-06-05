EMS parent company bankrupt NEW
While more than half of Eastern Mountain Sports locations across New England may be closing in the future, Peterborough's location isn't currently on the chopping block, according to court filings. Eastern Outfitters, the parent company for Eastern Mountain Sports, as well as Bob's Stores, is seeking to close 48 of its stores across the region - 27 of 51 EMS stores and 21 of 35 Bob's Store's locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raw sewage
|Jun 6
|Kathy277
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Derry
|Jun 2
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Plaistow
|May 22
|VictorOrians
|1
|Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08)
|May '17
|mr truth
|84
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Apr '17
|LiamPlanter
|2
|Dr Jerry Rind - is a disgusting sexist pig
|Apr '17
|Disgusted
|1
|Asbestos training-school operator to serve time... (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|in country club
|5
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC