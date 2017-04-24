Mom who overdosed while shopping with...

Mom who overdosed while shopping with toddler gets probation

A New Hampshire mother who authorities say overdosed on fentanyl and collapsed to the floor while shopping with her 2-year-old daughter in a Massachusetts dollar store has been placed on probation. A judge continued Mandy McGowan's case without a finding for two years on Friday after she admitted there was sufficient evidence to find her guilty of reckless child endangerment.

