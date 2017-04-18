Man accused in stabbing intends to plead guilty
A man indicted on two counts of first-degree assault for allegedly stabbing a University of New Hampshire student last year has filed a notice of intent to plead guilty. Matthew Gibbons, 20, of Dawn Street in Salem, was scheduled to go to trial in May for the charges that stem from Feb. 20, 2016.
