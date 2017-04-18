Man accused in stabbing intends to pl...

Man accused in stabbing intends to plead guilty

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

A man indicted on two counts of first-degree assault for allegedly stabbing a University of New Hampshire student last year has filed a notice of intent to plead guilty. Matthew Gibbons, 20, of Dawn Street in Salem, was scheduled to go to trial in May for the charges that stem from Feb. 20, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Apr 10 LiamPlanter 2
Dr Jerry Rind - is a disgusting sexist pig Apr 6 Disgusted 1
News Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08) Mar 24 Brooka69 83
Fathers Rights in NH (May '07) Mar '17 Bankswellman 17
Poll why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12) Feb '17 Jimmy 17
News Police Nab Suspected Foot Fetish Bandit In N.H. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Foot Phart 4
News Asbestos training-school operator to serve time... (Sep '11) Dec '16 in country club 5
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Salem, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,182 • Total comments across all topics: 280,438,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC