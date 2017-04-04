House Explosion, Fire, Evacuations After Firewood Dispute
Police say a condemned house exploded and went up in flames in Salem, New Hampshire, as they responded to a neighbor dispute over stacking firewood, and about eight homes were evacuated. Police said they tried to approach a man near the home Monday night, but never spoke to him.
