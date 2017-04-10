Driver faces OUI charges in Pelham chase, crash

Police plan to seek drunken driving, reckless driving and other charges against a 41-year-old Haverhill man who they say was drunk when he led police on a pursuit that ended with a crash on Route 38 in Salem early Sunday morning. Police said in a press release that Patrolman Adam Thistle was conducting enforcement due to a Driving Under the Influence Enforcement Grant Sunday about 1 a.m., when he saw a 2013 Chrysler Town & Country make a wide turn from Old Gage Hill Road onto Route 38, crossing into the wrong lane of traffic as he made the turn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.