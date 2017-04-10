Driver faces OUI charges in Pelham ch...

Driver faces OUI charges in Pelham chase, crash

Police plan to seek drunken driving, reckless driving and other charges against a 41-year-old Haverhill man who they say was drunk when he led police on a pursuit that ended with a crash on Route 38 in Salem early Sunday morning. Police said in a press release that Patrolman Adam Thistle was conducting enforcement due to a Driving Under the Influence Enforcement Grant Sunday about 1 a.m., when he saw a 2013 Chrysler Town & Country make a wide turn from Old Gage Hill Road onto Route 38, crossing into the wrong lane of traffic as he made the turn.

