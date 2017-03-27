Dominican Republic citizen charged with using false identity at N.H. DMV

A Lawrence, Mass., man was charged Friday after using a false identity at the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles, according to the New Hampshire State Police. Jose Pimentel-Gonzalez, 41, identified himself as Jorge A. Bonel-Ortiz, 42, of Salem, N.H. At approximately 10 a.m. March 31, staff at the Salem DMV alerted police about a man who was believed to have used fraudulent documents in an effort to obtain a New Hampshire driver license, according to a release.

