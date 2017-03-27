Dominican Republic citizen charged wi...

Dominican Republic citizen charged with using false identity at N.H. DMV

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Home

A Lawrence, Mass., man was charged Friday after using a false identity at the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles, according to the New Hampshire State Police. Jose Pimentel-Gonzalez, 41, identified himself as Jorge A. Bonel-Ortiz, 42, of Salem, N.H. At approximately 10 a.m. March 31, staff at the Salem DMV alerted police about a man who was believed to have used fraudulent documents in an effort to obtain a New Hampshire driver license, according to a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Mar 27 33Streeter 1
News Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08) Mar 24 Brooka69 83
Fathers Rights in NH (May '07) Mar 9 Bankswellman 17
Poll why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12) Feb '17 Jimmy 17
News Police Nab Suspected Foot Fetish Bandit In N.H. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Foot Phart 4
News Asbestos training-school operator to serve time... (Sep '11) Dec '16 in country club 5
News NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09) Dec '16 whyte boyyyyyyyyy 97
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Rockingham County was issued at April 01 at 7:56AM EDT

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Salem, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,973,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC