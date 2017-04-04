Body found in wreckage of house that ...

Body found in wreckage of house that exploded in Salem, N.H.

Tuesday Apr 4

Investigators have found a body in a Salem, N.H. home that exploded and went up in flames Monday evening, an incident that police said unfolded after they were called to a dispute among neighbors over the stacking of firewood. Salem Police Captain Joel Dolan said officers had spotted the body after making a tactical approach to the home on Irving Street.

Salem, NH

