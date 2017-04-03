Blast razes condemned house in Salem,...

Blast razes condemned house in Salem, N.H.

ROCKED: First responders are on scene at 20 Irving St. in Salem, N.H., where a condemned home was destroyed in an explosion and flames. A condemned house in Salem, N.H., exploded into flames yesterday after officials received a complaint of possible people inside the house.

