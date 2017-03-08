Recent patents in New Hampshire
CertusView Technologies , Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., has been assigned a patent developed by three co-inventors for "methods for ingress remediation in cable communication systems." The co-inventors are Steven E. Nielsen, North Palm Beach, Fla., Ronald Totten, Strafford, N.H., and Travis Halky, Jupiter, Fla.
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fathers Rights in NH (May '07)
|Thu
|Bankswellman
|17
|why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12)
|Feb 22
|Jimmy
|17
|Police Nab Suspected Foot Fetish Bandit In N.H. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Foot Phart
|4
|Asbestos training-school operator to serve time... (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|in country club
|5
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
|Two arrested for smoking pot in car (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|shot to death
|5
|No bail for N.H. man accused in Lowell stabbing
|Nov '16
|Salem resident
|1
