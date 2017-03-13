Pelham police: Man charged with sale of heroin after months of investigation

A Pelham man has been charged with selling heroin to fellow residents after a months-long investigation, according to police. Michael Taylor, 27, was arrested about 3:46 p.m. Thursday during a motor vehicle stop on Bridge Street in Pelham, N.H. He was charged with felony sale of drugs and was held pending arraignment at 8 a.m. Friday at Salem, N.H., District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.