In N.H., storm creates election confusion
Among other issues that voters in Salem, N.H., were supposed to decide at the polls on Tuesday was what to do with snow-removal money left over from last year. But that vote, along with elections for various town positions, was delayed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Mar 27
|33Streeter
|1
|Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08)
|Mar 24
|Brooka69
|83
|Fathers Rights in NH (May '07)
|Mar 9
|Bankswellman
|17
|why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Jimmy
|17
|Police Nab Suspected Foot Fetish Bandit In N.H. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Foot Phart
|4
|Asbestos training-school operator to serve time... (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|in country club
|5
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC