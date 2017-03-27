Descendant of woman hanged in Salem Witch Trials tells stories through trial papers
A 10th-generation great-granddaughter of Rebecca Nurse, who was hanged in Salem in 1692 on the charge of witchcraft, shared her research into the witchcraft trials through primary documents at the Peterborough Library last Tuesday.
