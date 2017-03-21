2-alarm blaze hits Pelham barn

2-alarm blaze hits Pelham barn

Monday Mar 13

Firefighters needed about an hour to control a 2-alarm fire in the roof of an unusually tall barn-style garage Monday afternoon. Crews were called to 339 Mammoth Road at 4:39 p.m., for what was initially reported as a chimney fire, but which ended up being a fire in the roof of a 30-foot by 50-foot garage with unusually high ceilings, according to a press release.

