What is wearable? Exhibit pushes boundaries on clothing, art

They are outfits you might expect to see in Lady Gaga's closet: a flamingo pink Fiberglas frock and a wooden one-piece replica of Notre Dame Cathedral. But these wild and whimsical ensembles are part of the "WOW - World of Wearable Art" exhibition opening Saturday at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem. The quirky show, a collision of art and the craziest of couture, offers visitors a chance to view 32 award-winning costumes from the New Zealand-based design competition of the same name. Nearly three decades ago, the contest began when organizers asked an eclectic international mix of boat builders, taxidermists, amateur enthusiasts and others to push the boundaries of clothing and artwork. "What do all these people have in common? Basically, it's the ability to use the body as a blank canvas," said Lynda Roscoe Hartigan, the exhibition's coordinating curator. ... (more)

