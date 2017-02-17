What is wearable? Exhibit pushes boun...

What is wearable? Exhibit pushes boundaries on clothing, art

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

They are outfits you might expect to see in Lady Gaga's closet: a flamingo pink Fiberglas frock and a wooden one-piece replica of Notre Dame Cathedral.  But these wild and whimsical ensembles are part of the "WOW - World of Wearable Art" exhibition opening Saturday at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem.  The quirky show, a collision of art and the craziest of couture, offers visitors a chance to view 32 award-winning costumes from the New Zealand-based design competition of the same name.  Nearly three decades ago, the contest began when organizers asked an eclectic international mix of boat builders, taxidermists, amateur enthusiasts and others to push the boundaries of clothing and artwork.  "What do all these people have in common? Basically, it's the ability to use the body as a blank canvas," said Lynda Roscoe Hartigan, the exhibition's coordinating curator.  ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Nab Suspected Foot Fetish Bandit In N.H. (Jul '08) Feb 6 Foot Phart 4
Poll why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12) Jan '17 Edward 603 16
News Asbestos training-school operator to serve time... (Sep '11) Dec '16 in country club 5
News NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09) Dec '16 whyte boyyyyyyyyy 97
News Two arrested for smoking pot in car (Nov '10) Dec '16 shot to death 5
News No bail for N.H. man accused in Lowell stabbing Nov '16 Salem resident 1
What Happened to 2yr old Serenity Madigan Nov '16 REDRUM REDRUM REDRUM 4
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Salem, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,375 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC