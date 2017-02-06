Salem man agrees to deal on charges of indecent exposure at Dunkin' Donuts
Michael Maynard, of 5 Sally Sweet's Way, Apt. 311, will plead guilty to charges Feb. 21 to two counts of felony indecent exposure in connection with his arrest in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Nab Suspected Foot Fetish Bandit In N.H. (Jul '08)
|15 hr
|Foot Phart
|4
|why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12)
|Jan 7
|Edward 603
|16
|Asbestos training-school operator to serve time... (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|in country club
|5
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
|Two arrested for smoking pot in car (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|shot to death
|5
|No bail for N.H. man accused in Lowell stabbing
|Nov '16
|Salem resident
|1
|What Happened to 2yr old Serenity Madigan
|Nov '16
|REDRUM REDRUM REDRUM
|4
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC